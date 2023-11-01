



Clarence Ford speaks to Jacques Van Embden (CEO of property development brand Blok) about the future of South Africa's property market.

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

As we head towards 2024, the South African property market finds itself at an interesting juncture. Is real estate still the safe investment it has been for so long?

Van Embden says 'yes' AND 'no'.

We're seeing regions of South Africa that are really struggling and quite flat in capital growth, and then other parts that are moving very quickly. Jacques Van Embden, CEO - Blok

[In the Western Cape] holistically from edge to edge the entire market has moved very positively over the last two to three years and we see that trend continuing. Jacques Van Embden, CEO - Blok

Van Embden says it's almost as if we see two different markets at play in South Africa.

One market is one we see people moving away from, where there's a bit of municipal infrastructural decline or services, growing security or governmental concerns and those areas are certainly seeing a decline in value and volume of sales. Jacques Van Embden, CEO - Blok

On the other side, areas that have pulled it together and offer good services are good and communities are involved... we're seeing real capital growth there. Jacques Van Embden, CEO - Blok

Anecdotal evidence suggests the Western Cape has experienced capital growth of about 10% to 15% capital for the past two years, says Van Embden.

RELATED: Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert