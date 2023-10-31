Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here





Black Friday is upon us and Makro is bringing the deals all month long.

The retailer has reintroduced its month-long Black Friday promotions, which means super savings every week for the month of November.

New deals will be available every Sunday until 26 November.

The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products.

It includes a wide variety of tech and general goods, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air fryers.

They also have several bundle deals.

