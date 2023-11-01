Streaming issues? Report here
[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'

1 November 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring

Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.

Jane Dutton speaks with Jacob Moshokoa, a motoring enthusiast and EWN Journalist.

The Proton X90 hybrid SUV has two-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 60-litre fuel tank.

... they call it an adult seven-seater…

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

I think Proton is building quality cars now, and this one itself was a quality car.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan

The X90 is the brand's largest vehicle and debuts hybrid technology, with prices ranging from R559 900 to R679 900.

Mosokoa admits you get a lot of car for your money, but still believes it's slightly overpriced.

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied
FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied

Had they come in a little cheaper than the Chery and the Haval, I think they would have a lot of people storming their nearest Proton dealership.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring Enthusiast/EWN Journalist

Listen to the interview for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
