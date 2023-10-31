Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023. 31 October 2023 8:02 PM
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare... Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain. 31 October 2023 11:54 AM
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb". 31 October 2023 7:47 AM
View all Business
Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products. 31 October 2023 2:56 PM
[PICS & PRICES] Builders 'price-sheds' with Black Friday deals! With new deals each week for November, Builders in-stores and online are 'price-shedding' - this shedding is what we appreciate. 31 October 2023 2:50 PM
[PICS & PRICES] Weekly Black Friday deals at Game starts 1 November! Week one (of four) of Game's Black Friday Deals are here and they're valid from 1 to 7 November only! 31 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. 31 October 2023 3:39 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a... 31 October 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2 U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today. 31 October 2023 12:17 PM
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found. 31 October 2023 12:13 PM
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates' After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement. 31 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden "Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden. 31 October 2023 4:11 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee The restaurant is facing public backlash for adding a surcharge for "bad parenting" and poorly behaved kids on bills. 31 October 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Opinion
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'

31 October 2023 8:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tashas
Natasha Sideris
Tashas Group

Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.

Tashas Group founder and CEO Natasha Sideris discussed her plans with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of the Genius Podcast series.

Hugely successful South African brand 'tashas' is poised to open its first UK restaurant in November, as it celebrates its 18th year of operations.

The stunning location is situated at Battersea Power Station, London's trendy new riverside neighbourhood.

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Founded by Natasha Sideris and her brother Savva, tashas has grown over the past 18 years from one restaurant in Atholl, Johannesburg, to 15 in South Africa.

Image of Natasha Sideris, founder and CEO of Tashas Group on Facebook @tashascafe1
Image of Natasha Sideris, founder and CEO of Tashas Group on Facebook @tashascafe1

The London establishment expands the Tashas Group's international footprint, following on stores in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A statement says it will be an updated version of the original tashas location in Atholl, featuring work from contemporary South African designers and artisans including Elonah O’Neil and Bronze Age.

While the tashas concept has been adapted to suit the local UK market, it retains the heart and soul of our birthplace and foundation – South Africa.

Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

He has no doubt that tashas' new venture will a huge impact on London's restaurant scene, comments Bruce Whitfield.

'She's obsessive about detail and design, mostly she's obsessive about food...There could be as many tashas inside the M25 ring road that encircles London as there are in SA within five years.'

In an episode of Whitfield's Genius Podcast, Sideris acknowledged her attention to detail does classify her as a 'control freak'.

I think a lot of people have these grand schemes - I'm going to exit one day, and I'm going to do a trade sale and I'm going to list my company... and while you're busy looking at that goal, you're forgetting about the stuff that counts...

Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

...You're not going to get there if there's no detail, if the teaspoons aren't right and the towels aren't right...

Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

Scroll up to listen to this excerpt, or click here to access the full podcast

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November 2023 - Image supplied
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November 2023 - Image supplied
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November 2023 - Image supplied
The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November 2023 - Image supplied

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'




