Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday - Business Unity SA weighs in 31 October 2023 9:44 PM
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 31 October 2023 9:25 PM
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Local
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
View all Politics
MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana The government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level jus... 1 November 2023 6:43 AM
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023. 31 October 2023 8:02 PM
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 1 November 2023 6:14 AM
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 31 October 2023 9:25 PM
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. 31 October 2023 3:39 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a... 31 October 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2 U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today. 31 October 2023 12:17 PM
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found. 31 October 2023 12:13 PM
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates' After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement. 31 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden "Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden. 31 October 2023 4:11 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee The restaurant is facing public backlash for adding a surcharge for "bad parenting" and poorly behaved kids on bills. 31 October 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget

31 October 2023 9:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Busa
Cas Coovadia
Business Unity SA
budget cuts
MTBPS
mini budget
taxes

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday - Business Unity SA weighs in

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

What can South Africans expect from his 'mini-budget'?

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

The Minister has already warned that the country will run out of money by March 2024, unless it reduces its spending notes Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

This is a dire warning that must not escape the attention of the rest of the government, unions, political parties, businesses, civil society, and ordinary citizens the organisation says in a statement.

While the cost of servicing debt is now the single largest expenditure item in the budget, Godongwana has no choice but to raise more debt, according to BUSA.

It describes this as a stop-gap measure to fund capital investment in growth-enhancing economic infrastructure.

However, the increase in debt must be kept to a minimum and be complemented by vital economic reforms that will encourage and facilitate private-sector investment.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

BUSA also expects the Finance Minister to outline clear measures to ensure available funds are spent efficiently and to curtail expenditure.

It further recommends that there be no tax increases.

South Africa’s tax-to-GDP ratio is already amongst the highest in the world. Increasing any taxes will burden households and hobble economic growth further. The most effective way to generate fiscal resources is to support economic growth.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Scroll up to listen to Coovadia's take on the upcoming MTBPS


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget




31 October 2023 9:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Busa
Cas Coovadia
Business Unity SA
budget cuts
MTBPS
mini budget
taxes

More from Business

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana

1 November 2023 6:43 AM

The government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level just yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ switlanasymonenko/123rf.com

Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal

31 October 2023 9:25 PM

Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'

31 October 2023 8:33 PM

Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding

31 October 2023 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA

31 October 2023 7:21 PM

The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking

31 October 2023 1:21 PM

It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region

31 October 2023 7:47 AM

Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?

30 October 2023 8:47 PM

'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?

30 October 2023 8:19 PM

If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ switlanasymonenko/123rf.com

Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal

31 October 2023 9:25 PM

Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'

31 October 2023 8:33 PM

Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding

31 October 2023 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA

31 October 2023 7:21 PM

The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader

31 October 2023 3:39 PM

The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germarié De Villiers flew all the way from Italy for one day to welcome the Springboks home.

Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'

31 October 2023 3:33 PM

A woman flew from Italy just to see the Springboks arrive back in South Africa after their World Cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27-year-old Matthew Lani, who claimed to be a medical doctor. The Gauteng health department has since opened a criminal case against him. Pictures: Facebook/Twitter screenshot

Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped

31 October 2023 2:00 PM

The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor / Pixabay: DarkoStojanovic

SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now

31 October 2023 12:37 PM

Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert

31 October 2023 11:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday at 14h00.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana

Business

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Lifestyle

Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped

Local

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

1 November 2023 8:14 AM

The day that was: Bok heroes return, charges dropped against fake ‘Dr’ Lani

31 October 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izwe lonke libungaza amabhokobhoko, ahoxisiwe amacala kuDr Matthew

31 October 2023 9:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA