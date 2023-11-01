'People in Israel don’t see how hard we’re hitting Gaza' - Israeli journalist





John Maytham speaks with Haggai Matar, award-winning Israeli journalist, political activist and executive director of +972 Magazine.

The number of casualties in Gaza continues to rise, with at least 420 children, so far, counting among them.

More than 8500 people have reportedly been killed since Israel began bombing Gaza in retaliation to the 7 October attack by Hamas that left nearly 1400 Israelis dead while at least 240 were taken hostage.

Since 21 October limited aid deliveries have been allowed into the region, but fuel blockades have hindered humanitarian efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Matar says that the depth of the humanitarian crisis is not being shown by the Israeli media and thus has not entered public debate like they have in the rest of the world.

People in Israel are saying we are not hitting Gaza hard enough because they are not seeing how hard we are hitting Gaza. Haggai Matar, Award-winning Israeli Journalist/Executive Director - +972 Magazine

He argues that, if the core problems leading to this cycle of violence and the occupation of the West Bank do not end, the situation will not improve in the long run.

