The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.
US President Joe Biden has announced plans to expel four countries from the US-Africa trade programme AGOA, ahead of its summit in South Africa this week.
The 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act forum takes place in Johannesburg from 2-4 November.
AGOA, which gives South Africa and other sub-Saharan countries preferential US market access, is set to expire in 2025.
RELATED: Biden intends to boot Central African Republic, Niger, Uganda, Gabon out of AGOA
Beneficiaries will be asking for the Act, which was signed into law during Bill Clinton’s administration, be renewed for another 10 years.
It is important to try and retain this preferential access, Minister Ebrahim Patel emphasized in an earlier interview with 702.
"It gives South Africa an edge."
There were concerns that government was putting our place in the agreement at risk due to its perceived support for Russia when the country invaded Ukraine.
RELATED: Minister Patel says AGOA 'extremely beneficial' for industrialisation of Africa
The Citrus Growers' Association has spelled out how important this week's AGOA discussions are for the industry.
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Justin Chadwick who will be attending the AGOA business forum in Joburg after returning from Washington where he met with relevant US officials.
Chadwick emphasizes that preferential access is essential for local exporters sending product to the US.
At the moment it is only growers from the Western and Northern Cape that are part of the trade 'agreement'.
For the rest of the country – representing 85% of the industry – US access is awaiting the conclusion of the final rule for importation of citrus fruit from areas with CBS (citrus black spot)... Processes that should have taken six months have been held up for almost 7 years now.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
It's all tied up with other trade issues and the meat products the US wants to send to South Africa. We're hopeful that the discussions over the next couple of days might take us forward.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
Our mandarin volumes are growing significantly in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo region, and the US consumer is crying out for good quality mandarins.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
If the industry is to reach the goals of 260 million cartons by 2032, the US market has to open up for the rest of South Africa he says.
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lightboxx/lightboxx2110/lightboxx211000021/175805672-freight-containers-with-usa-and-south-africa-national-flags-3d-rendering.jpg
More from Business
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.Read More
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter.Read More
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...
Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.Read More
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".Read More
What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?
'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.Read More
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?
If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?Read More
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch?
At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market?Read More
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth
The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address.Read More
More from Local
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'
Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.Read More
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023.Read More
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader
The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi.Read More
Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!'
A woman flew from Italy just to see the Springboks arrive back in South Africa after their World Cup win.Read More
Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
The well-known influencer styled himself as a doctor on social media, even appearing in scrubs at public healthcare facilities in videos he’s posted.Read More
SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now
Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
'Brace for bad news during the mid-term budget speech' - tax expert
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday at 14h00.Read More
Gautrain offers FREE RIDES to OR Tambo for Boks arrival
Fans can travel to and from OR Tambo International Airport from 10am to 3pm.Read More
More from Politics
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge
The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector.Read More
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests
Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the closing date for declarations.Read More
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise'
The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
‘Your democracy, own it’ - IEC launches 2024 elections programme
The Independent Electoral Commission has unveiled its elections programme, theme, and logo ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?
As we approach the 2024 elections, political parties are campaigning to get as much political control as possible.Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector
The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and smaller opposition parties to reach the 60% threshold.Read More