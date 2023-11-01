PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday - Business Unity SA weighs in 31 October 2023 9:44 PM
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 31 October 2023 9:25 PM
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Local
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
View all Politics
MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana The government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level jus... 1 November 2023 6:43 AM
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023. 31 October 2023 8:02 PM
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 1 November 2023 6:14 AM
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 31 October 2023 9:25 PM
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. 31 October 2023 3:39 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a... 31 October 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2 U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today. 31 October 2023 12:17 PM
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found. 31 October 2023 12:13 PM
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates' After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement. 31 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden "Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden. 31 October 2023 4:11 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee The restaurant is facing public backlash for adding a surcharge for "bad parenting" and poorly behaved kids on bills. 31 October 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

1 November 2023 6:14 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 15, 19, 36, 48 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 15, 19, 46 PB: 20

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023




1 November 2023 6:14 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

More from Lifestyle

@ switlanasymonenko/123rf.com

Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal

31 October 2023 9:25 PM

Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'

31 October 2023 8:33 PM

Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makro store / Wikimedia Commons: ChrisMakro

Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here

31 October 2023 2:56 PM

The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

[PICS & PRICES] Builders 'price-sheds' with Black Friday deals!

31 October 2023 2:50 PM

With new deals each week for November, Builders in-stores and online are 'price-shedding' - this shedding is what we appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream / Pexels: ROMAN ODINTSOV

[LISTEN] Is ice cream shrinkflation catching customers cold?

31 October 2023 2:41 PM

Have you noticed an ice cream special online, only to notice that the size has changed but not the price?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mildly striking Black Friday vector. Picture: Pixabay.com

[PICS & PRICES] Weekly Black Friday deals at Game starts 1 November!

31 October 2023 2:22 PM

Week one (of four) of Game's Black Friday Deals are here and they're valid from 1 to 7 November only!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva

Study finds sleeping with an eye mask can improve memory, alertness

31 October 2023 1:56 PM

Sleep quantity and quality are crucial for brain function. Here's how eye masks can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van

Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?

31 October 2023 8:15 AM

More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region

31 October 2023 7:47 AM

Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana

Business

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Lifestyle

Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped

Local

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

1 November 2023 8:14 AM

The day that was: Bok heroes return, charges dropped against fake ‘Dr’ Lani

31 October 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izwe lonke libungaza amabhokobhoko, ahoxisiwe amacala kuDr Matthew

31 October 2023 9:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA