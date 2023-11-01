



CAPE TOWN - The country’s growing debt is expected to be a major concern registered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level just yet.

With a growing debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio now hovering around 70% - the National Treasury is getting nervous.

For every R100 that the government collects in revenue, R18 of it goes just to pay the interest on its debt.

The government’s debt has more than quadrupled over the last decade.

Chief economist at the Stellenbosch Univesity's Bureau for Economic Research Hugo Pienaar said South Africa's already feeling the pinch.

"They are pushing up the long-term interest rates because markets are concerned about our fiscal sustainability. So, we are having to compensate these investors more to entice them to buy our government bonds."

Pienaar said while he doesn’t believe the country is facing an imminent fiscal crisis – there’s no denying that it’s in a worse position than it was six months ago owing to almost stagnant economic growth, and thus lower revenue collection.

"We can’t fund the entire gap by simply cutting expenditure. That’s going to have too detrimental a short-term impact."

Pienaar expects the National Treasury will still have to borrow more money in addition to announcing unpopular budget cuts.

This article first appeared on EWN : MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana