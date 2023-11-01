



Africa Melane speaks to cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks about the Proteas match against New Zealand today.

South Africa faces off against New Zealand today at the Cricket World Cup in India.

After New Zealand, South Africa's national team will take on the hosts and then Afghanistan.

A victory today will secure a place for the Proteas in the semi-final.

We really have to bowl much better in the middle overs. Our batting is solid but it's really the middle periods where bowling lets us down. We seem to take our foot off the pedal when we have teams like 170 for seven and they go and score 250 to 60 - our bowling needs to tighten up if we want to win this tournament. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

Fredericks suggests that should South Africa bowl first today, "they put New Zealand under pressure, get wickets early, choke them, strangle them, bowl them out cheaply and get the runs".

On whether Fredericks thinks the Proteas will win the Cricket World Cup, he's calling on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi for help.

We've gone in as underdogs so we have an opportunity to win. But the wise thing the team can do is fly Siya Kolisi down to motivate the team and to have his Rugby World Cup success rub off on South Africa's cricket team. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

As good as the Proteas are, they need good management and leadership - who knows, with that, they can win the World Cup. Anything can happen on the day in cricket, but we'll need to have the will and determination to win. Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator

The Proteas take on New Zealand at 10.30am today.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off'