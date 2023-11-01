Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A massive Israeli airstrike near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed dozens of people.
According to the BBC, those in the area say it felt 'like an earthquake'.
It looks like it’s been bombed to smithereens.Adam Gilchrist
A nearby hospital said it received 400 casualties after the strike, including 120 dead, although Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry only reported 50 dead and 150 wounded.
RELATED: 'People in Israel don’t see how hard we’re hitting Gaza' - Israeli journalist
The Israeli Defence Forces maintains the strike killed a senior Hamas commander and destroyed 'terrorist infrastructure'.
The IDF also said they warned people in the camp to move south.
They are refugees in a camp. Where do they go? There is no camp further south.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
More from World
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms
A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms.Read More
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system
The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground.Read More
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war
US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together
Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?
Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree.Read More
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor
Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it.Read More
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’
Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.Read More