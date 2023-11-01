Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (skip to 01:40).
There has reportedly been a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in parts of the world following the outbreak of war in Gaza.
After the Israeli government made a declaration of war and issued a number of airstrikes in Gaza, there have been protests calling for a ceasefire and to ‘free Palestine.’
However, this has also led to people projecting their disdain for the Israeli government onto Jewish people.
RELATED: An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
According to BBC, Jews in Britain are feeling unsafe and there has been a massive rise in antisemitic incidents compared to last year.
In France, the Star of David has been graffitied on buildings to mark the homes of Jewish families.
There is a chilling direct reminder of the Holocaust.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
In addition to this, Gilchrist says that swastikas have been painted next to synagogues.
They have documented 820 latent antisemitic attacks… since October 7.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He says that there has also been a rise in islamophobia in Europe.
It is just bringing out the worst isn’t it.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-holding-a-star-of-david-4040831/
