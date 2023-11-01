Streaming issues? Report here
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’

1 November 2023 12:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Antisemitism
Israel Palestine conflict

Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (skip to 01:40).

There has reportedly been a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in parts of the world following the outbreak of war in Gaza.

After the Israeli government made a declaration of war and issued a number of airstrikes in Gaza, there have been protests calling for a ceasefire and to ‘free Palestine.’

However, this has also led to people projecting their disdain for the Israeli government onto Jewish people.

RELATED: An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

According to BBC, Jews in Britain are feeling unsafe and there has been a massive rise in antisemitic incidents compared to last year.

In France, the Star of David has been graffitied on buildings to mark the homes of Jewish families.

There is a chilling direct reminder of the Holocaust.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In addition to this, Gilchrist says that swastikas have been painted next to synagogues.

They have documented 820 latent antisemitic attacks… since October 7.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels
Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels

He says that there has also been a rise in islamophobia in Europe.

It is just bringing out the worst isn’t it.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’




