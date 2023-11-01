Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available
Boyz II Men kick off the Pretoria leg of their South African tour today (1 November).
Following a phenomenal performance in Cape Town, the iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November.
They will move on to the Sun City Superbowl on 4 November and Durban’s ICC Hall on 5 November.
Tickets are still available for tonight’s show on the Ticketpro website.
Already attending the tour? Let’s take a look back at Boyz II Men’s best songs to get you in the mood.
10) ‘Roll Wit Me’
9) ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’
8) ‘A Song For Mama’
7) ‘Motownphilly’
6) ‘If You Leave Me Now’ feat. Charlie Puth
5) ‘Water Runs Dry’
4) ‘On Bended Knee’
3) ‘I’ll Make Love To You’
2) ‘One Sweet Day’ with Mariah Carey
1) ‘End Of The Road’
This article first appeared on 947 : Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available
Source : Photo: Wikimedia Commons
