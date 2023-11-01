Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel. 3 November 2023 6:06 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in "We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat." 3 November 2023 5:24 PM
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user. 3 November 2023 5:10 PM
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights... "I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed." 3 November 2023 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available

1 November 2023 9:42 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Boyz II Men

The iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November.

Boyz II Men kick off the Pretoria leg of their South African tour today (1 November).

Following a phenomenal performance in Cape Town, the iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November.

RELATED: Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!

They will move on to the Sun City Superbowl on 4 November and Durban’s ICC Hall on 5 November.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show on the Ticketpro website.

Already attending the tour? Let’s take a look back at Boyz II Men’s best songs to get you in the mood.

10) ‘Roll Wit Me’

9) ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’

8) ‘A Song For Mama’

7) ‘Motownphilly’

6) ‘If You Leave Me Now’ feat. Charlie Puth

5) ‘Water Runs Dry’

4) ‘On Bended Knee’

3) ‘I’ll Make Love To You’

2) ‘One Sweet Day’ with Mariah Carey

1) ‘End Of The Road’


This article first appeared on 947 : Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available




1 November 2023 9:42 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Boyz II Men

More from Entertainment

Cape Town CBD has been brought to a standstill by thousands of Springbok supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan.

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM

Durban, you're next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from @samihallsays on TikTok

Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online

3 November 2023 12:09 PM

Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran and legendary Jazz maestro Sipho Hotstix Mabuse in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

2 November 2023 9:02 AM

We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Matthew Perry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Policy Exchange

Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter

1 November 2023 10:35 AM

Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matthew Perry plays Chandler Bing in 'Friends'. Photo: YouTube/Friends (screenshot)

The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry

1 November 2023 10:18 AM

As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

U2 drummer, Larry Mullen Jr. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U2start (cropped)

Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2

31 October 2023 12:17 PM

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Office of National Drug Control Policy

Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing

31 October 2023 12:13 PM

The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The cast of 'Friends' pose for a selfie ahead of their special reunion. Picture: Twitter/@HBOMaxPop

Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'

31 October 2023 11:17 AM

After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams

Local

[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

Sport

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Celebrating the Boks, tips to manage matric exam stress

3 November 2023 10:27 PM

Kulelisonto: Uphume phambili uNgizwe Mchunu, luyaqhubeka uhambo lwamaSpringboks

3 November 2023 9:20 PM

Ntshavheni: US must take Africa’s interests into consideration with AGOA

3 November 2023 8:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA