Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter





Comedian, podcaster of Misery Loves Company, and one-time Saturday Night Live writer, Kevin Brennan (63) is in hot water with 'Friends' and Matthew Perry fans after a 'disgusting' reply to a Tweet about the news of Perry's death.

TMZ tweeted the news about Perry's death on Saturday to which Brennan responded: 'DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.'

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA



Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f ' The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

Fans of Perry and the the popular sitcom came for the podcaster, saying that Brennan was "making light of the situation", "out of line" and "disgusting."

TMZ FTW “Kevin Brennan -- a former 'SNL' writer and comedian -- is making light of Matthew Perry's passing in a real ugly way ... which may speak to why he isn't more successful in showbiz.”

Couldn’t have said it better, myself. #pathetic #troll #getajob ' Miranda B (@madonnassister) October 30, 2023

Kevin Brennan is the most VERY DISGUSTING AND VERY DISTASTEFUL HUMAN BEING TO EVER LIVE- HE SHOULD BE BOOED FOR LIFE AND NEVER BE BOOKED FOR ANYTHING FOR HIS MOCKERY OF MATTHEW PERRY'S PASSING ' Jeffrey W Broomfield (@JeffreyWB67) October 30, 2023

EX-'SNL' WRITER-COMEDIAN KEVIN BRENNAN MOCKS MATTHEW PERRY'S DEATH



See link in bio and visit TMZ page pic.twitter.com/FUG23dYB2f ' Hollywood Magazine (@hollywoodmgz) October 30, 2023

Ex-'SNL' Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death - TMZ. Wow what a dick. https://t.co/e8YVmuychF ' The Omni Fox (@PURPLEF72091460) October 30, 2023

It'd be interesting to find out as well if TMZ was the originator of the "Kevin Brennan mocked Matthew Perry" articles that are trending.



By magnifying one insignificant tweet they made KB the bad guy in everything Perry and appear to have avoided getting any for their actions. ' lakes1234 (@lakes12341) October 31, 2023

In what might be a career-ending reply, Brennan said on Sunday (29 October) evening, "I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

Fans came for this reply too but Brennan doesn't seem to be apologetic about his reactions.

