Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

1 November 2023 10:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Saudi Arabia
2034 Fifa Men's World Cup

Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories (Skip to 3:34).

FIFA has confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 Men’s World Cup after it was the only bidder for the tournament.

Australia pulled its bid hours before the deadline.

Gilchrist says Saud Arabia is viewed as a controversial host for its human rights violations.

A World Cup going to another country with a terrible human rights record – Qatar, Russia, China getting Olympics doesn’t make any difference. A deal done behind closed doors with no transparency… it all feels a little grubby.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco, Portugal, and Spain are currently the only bidders for the 2030 edition, with games also played in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.




