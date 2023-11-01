Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician and humanitarian activist about whether Hamas is operating from under the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza and the current state of Gaza’s hospitals as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.
For nearly three weeks Gilbert has been waiting.
Waiting at the Gaza-Egypt border along with other emergency medical personnel to be allowed to cross the border to assist in what remains of the Gaza healthcare system.
Hospitals have been among those sites targetted by Israeli airstrikes since Israel declared it was at war with Hamas.
Additionally, as a result of Israel cutting off access to essential supplies including fuel and electricity, many of Gaza's health centres remain out of service.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza last week said it had reached its worst stage in history.
Gilbert says he and other medical personnel are determined to help.
We will not give up. The Palestinian people are not giving up. They stand tall in their medical work despite enormous difficulties and enormous numbers of wounded.Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist
On Tuesday, the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City killed dozens and injured scores more.
Another 300 wounded to these already wounded hospitals...how can we give up, when they don't give up.Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist
A gateway to the Gaza Strip has allowed some crucial aid, reported to be around 20 aid trucks.
No medical system can manage the kind of patient load they have now. Added to that, they do not have electricity, water, or medical supplies.Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist
The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has claimed that certain targets are legitimate military targets, suggesting some hospitals have been infiltrated by Hamas, such as the Al Shifa hospital.
Where's the proof? Where's the evidence? I've been working in Shifa for the past 25 years...they have been reiterating these claims, but where is the proof?Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist
RELATED: Total collapse: No fuel, no electricity & a third of Gaza's hospitals shut down
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground
More from World
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms
A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms.Read More
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system
The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground.Read More
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war
US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas.Read More
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together
Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?
Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree.Read More
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor
Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it.Read More
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’
Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.Read More