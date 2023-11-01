Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician and humanitarian activist about whether Hamas is operating from under the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza and the current state of Gaza’s hospitals as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

For nearly three weeks Gilbert has been waiting.

Waiting at the Gaza-Egypt border along with other emergency medical personnel to be allowed to cross the border to assist in what remains of the Gaza healthcare system.

Hospitals have been among those sites targetted by Israeli airstrikes since Israel declared it was at war with Hamas.

Additionally, as a result of Israel cutting off access to essential supplies including fuel and electricity, many of Gaza's health centres remain out of service.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza last week said it had reached its worst stage in history.

Gilbert says he and other medical personnel are determined to help.

We will not give up. The Palestinian people are not giving up. They stand tall in their medical work despite enormous difficulties and enormous numbers of wounded. Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist

On Tuesday, the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City killed dozens and injured scores more.

Another 300 wounded to these already wounded hospitals...how can we give up, when they don't give up. Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist

A gateway to the Gaza Strip has allowed some crucial aid, reported to be around 20 aid trucks.

No medical system can manage the kind of patient load they have now. Added to that, they do not have electricity, water, or medical supplies. Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has claimed that certain targets are legitimate military targets, suggesting some hospitals have been infiltrated by Hamas, such as the Al Shifa hospital.

Where's the proof? Where's the evidence? I've been working in Shifa for the past 25 years...they have been reiterating these claims, but where is the proof? Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician/humanitarian activist

