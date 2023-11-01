[WATCH] Brawl breaks out after EFF asked to leave eThekwini council meeting
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:20).
Council meetings in our country often escalate into chaos and Tuesday's eThekwini council meeting was no exception.
Security was called in to escort unruly EFF members from the meeting at which point the councillors attacked the security officials.
RELATED: EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius'
A video circulating online shows multiple EFF members throwing punches and shoving the security guard as more colleagues come to his aid.
There is one woman involved… and she is punching away like there is no tomorrow.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Before the fight broke out, the EFF had demanded that Musa Mbhele, the City Manager, leave the meeting.
RELATED: Masina says ANC's embracing of EFF will cost them in the 2024 elections
This is due to allegations that over R1.2 billion of a grant allocated to fix infrastructure was not spent and had to be returned to Treasury.
Ethekwini Municipality sent police to eject the EFF PR Cllrs as they stood firm in saying the City Manager Musa Mbhele must not preside in the meeting.This follows the report from National Treasurer that 1,2 billion grant will be sent back due to under spending/ failure to spend. pic.twitter.com/kIMiXpzxsZ' eThekwini EFF (@Ethekwini_EFF) November 1, 2023
How can our leaders of any party be throwing punches? It is very disheartening to see that, there is no excuse for throwing a punch.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Brawl breaks out after EFF asked to leave eThekwini council meeting
More from Local
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).Read More
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More