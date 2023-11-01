[WATCH] Bok cheer brings Rassie to tears as South Africans welcome champs home





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news which includes Rassie and the Bokke coming back home for their victory tour with Rassie particularly being brought to tears as the champions landed at OR Tambo.

South Africans came out in numbers on Tuesday to welcome home and celebrate four-time back-to-back champions, the Springboks.

Part of the squad returning home is Rassie Erasmus - Director of South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) and overall rugby genius who helped lead the team to a historic win.

As the team landed and walked through the doors at the airport, they were met with a roaring crowd, chanting cheers for the Bokke and chants for Rassie - which had him in tears.

As the team passed the trophy to each other with some holding it up to the audience who burst into even louder cheers, when it came time for Rassie to hold the cup, he held back for a bit before taking it briefly and handing it back to the champs.

Gotta love Rassie's ego-less and humble leadership!

As Friedman says, "Rassie has an interesting style [of leadership], giving his team the credit, not making things about him."

