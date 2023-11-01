Eskom's new logo tender: ‘You don’t change the look when it is still rubbish!’
John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa.
The problems with Eskom seem to be never-ending, with South Africans frequently going powerless for hours.
Despite all its issues, and a major financial loss for the financial year, Eskom has decided a good use of its money will be on a new logo and corporate identity.
RELATED: Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding
The utility recently put out a tender for interested parties to design and develop their rebrand.
Sampson says that considering the dire financial state that Eskom is in, this decision does not seem to make any sense.
It has arguably got the worst reputation in the country… who is making these decisions?Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa
RELATED: Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
He adds that the brief for this tender is extremely confusing.
It is an absolute mess.Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa
According to Sampson, there are a number of reasons to rebrand, but it should not happen when a company has such poor performance.
If a company is struggling with its reputation, he says that fixing its performance should be the priority before making any superficial changes.
You do not change the look of something when it is still as rubbish as it was.Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom's new logo tender: ‘You don’t change the look when it is still rubbish!’
More from Local
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).Read More
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More