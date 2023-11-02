"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
Clarence Ford speaks to Prof Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand about his recent article in The Conversation, 'The thorny issue of ‘race’ in South African politics: why it endures almost 30 years after apartheid ended'.
Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians of different stripes continue to use “race”as a wedge issue to mobilise support says sociologist Prof Roger Southall is his recent piece in The Conversation.
He goes on to contend that there are two answers as to the question why.
First, he says is that "racial oppression has been entrenched by the country’s brutal history.
The second answer lies with the "form of neo-apartheid" that has taken over since the country entered democracy in 1994.
[Race] is absolutely entrenched in the economy still, we still have a very racialised economy and I think that's leading to a sense in which the way in which South Africa was reconstructed in 1994 has begun to fail us.Prof Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
It's not really surprising that when there's such a huge overlap between wealth and inequality that there should be such a lively conversation about race.Prof Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
He goes on to suggest that as long their remains the significant economic inequality in respect of the black versus white populaution, race will "continue to have salience in the country’s politics".
If we see non-racialism at work in this country, it is largely a middle-class phenomenon, but if we think of the middle class as 25% of the population, that leaves 75%.Prof Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population.Prof Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
