Yet ANOTHER way telesales agents can scam you into a contract over the phone

Bonnema was unfortunately a victim of a confusing sales call which ended up raising her monthly costs.

She was contacted by a telesales agent from Rewardsco, offering her a better deal on the cellphone contracts linked to her account, which belonged to her and her daughter.

I thought I was talking to Vodacom. Jeanne Bonnema

She told the agent that both her and her daughters needs were met, but they pushed ahead with the sales pitch and promised her a better contract for the same price.

The agent said that instead of her daughter’s data being 5G during the day and 5G at night she could have 10G anytime data for the same price, R149.

For her contract she was talked into accepting a contract with double the airtime minutes and a new phone for the same fee, R869.

However, when she got her next cellphone contract which was significantly higher than the month before.

She queried it with Rewardsco, who said that after reviewing the phonecall they found she was in the wrong and the bill was correct.

After she finally managed to listen to the recording, she found that that the prices the agent had offered her were higher than what she was paying but she did not realise.

She had been paying R558 (not R869) on her contract and R92 (not R149) on her daughter’s.

They were quoting me on the future price I would be paying… he kept saying I would only be paying the same amount; I was completely fleeced. Jeanne Bonnema

Thankfully Vodacom migrated her back to her old contract and refunded her the excess she had been paying.

