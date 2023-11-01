Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation'





The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) on The Money Show

Screengrab from Toyota SA's all-new Urban Cruiser ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show shares the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Toyota's campaign for its new Urban Cruiser is the hero pick for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).

It's particularly eye-catching at this time of the year when many South Africans are looking forward to a holiday road trip, Seery says.

The ad features a laid-back young couple eager to take the road less travelled because this could produce “gram-able” surprises.

"How do they even find these places?" friends exclaim when they see the pics on social media.

They've got it spot on because they're appealing to what we used to call the DINKs market - double income, no kids... what I'd call the Instagram generation - wherever you go you post it, you put it on the gram, you put it on Facebook. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Basically what they're saying is this is the car for you if you want to go and make your memories. I think that's what brands like Volkswagen realised a long time ago - a car is more than just a piece of transportation, it actually helps generate memories. And this Urban Cruiser taps into that, that sense of this is the car you need to go and explore the country. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

At the same time that Toyota features the SUV in South Africa's beautiful outdoors, in this case the Western Cape, they also cleverly highlight the car's features Seery notes.

Like this car comes with android auto... which enables you to use your built-in apps in your phone, and that's a great selling point for a lot of people. It's a simple ad but it hits right to the generation that would be interested in getting out and travelling, and then putting it up on the gram. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Watch the fun ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Toyota discussion at 2:50)

