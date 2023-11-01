Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?





Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

South Africa is still high on Springbok fever - the 4-time Rugby World Cup winners are set to embark on their 4-day victory tour on Thursday, after returning home to a tumultuous welcome on Tuesday.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation to announce the much-anticipated public holiday he'd promised in the case of a Springbok RWC win.

Of course the President did congratulate the gutsy national team, but he also used the 30-minute speech to list the government's achievements.

This led to accusations of political opportunism, a view shared by Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot.

Seery describes Ramaphosa's angle as an "egregious example of ambush advertising".

Ambush advertising's basically defined as when you haven't spent any money to become a sponsor or made any contribution to a specific event, and you suddenly muscle in on it. You'll have seen it all around, everybody's trying to use rugby ball motifs without crossing the line and mentioning the World Cup, but they're all taking advantage of it. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Having spent very little government or any money or interest on the Springboks... Ramaphosa used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

In my view that was was pretty shameless, pretty tasteless. We didn't need another lecture on how wonderfully we're doing as a country - what we need to do is really a basic 'well done guys and what can we do for you, we can take this forward'... Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

Ramaphosa's latest 'family meeting' also didn't do a great job of building his own brand or the brand of the ANC, the columnist goes on.

Seery notes that the President's public image has taken a battering since the time of the COVID outbreak when he was viewed by many as a hero ready to lead us through a crisis.

We're not in COVID anymore... so we're not prepared to cut him any slack. The scales have fallen from a lot of people's eyes. By doing this kind of thing he doesn't actually do himself any favours by using an opportunity for national celebration to do a thinly veiled party-political campaign message. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

He gets an onion (or zero, on The Money Show) for that because politics, ultimately, is just another form of advertising and marketing, really. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

