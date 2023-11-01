Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic





Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialist Charles de Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) after the delivery of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana created the perception during Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that he will be announcing new tax measures in the Budget in February 2024.

National Treasury says it needs to raise at least an additional R15 billion to fund its budget in the next financial year.

© jarretera/123rf.com

Godongwana didn't elaborate on specifics, but did say that the most effective way to fund government is through an efficient tax administration and by broadening the tax base.

Does this mean we should brace for personal tax hikes, or a VAT increase?

Bruce Whitfield gets Charles de Wet to read between the lines of the Finance Minister's speech.

RELATED: MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist

The ENSAfrica tax executive notes that it's unusual for the Finance Minister to make such a strong tax statement in the MTBPS.

"Typically, tax announcements are made in February and for that reason this was very short on detail."

De Wet looked through some recent figures to ascertain how significant the R15 billion amount is, and whether we should be concerned about it.

Last year the fiscal drag adjustment - the inflation adjustment for salary earners - was nearly R16 billion, and a 1% increase in VAT would be in the region of R24-25 billion. We have seen in previous years where there hasn't been a lot of room to maneuver, that this inflation adjustment has been a little bit lower, so maybe it's not as dramatic as the Minister makes it out to be. Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

It's not a big number within the context of the broader budget - we heard Mr Kieswetter (SARS Commissioner) and the Minister of Finance saying SARS must keep on doing a good job and collect more money. Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

What about reaping the benefit of fiscal creep, which is when tax rates remain the same as inflation happens?

RELATED: Budget 2023: Good news for taxpayers as brackets adjusted lower for inflation

We usually also get relief in terms of bracket creep, Whitfield notes, although this might not be the case in 2024 considering the pressure Treasury is under.

I think the Minister would need to decide at what level of that bracket creep he needs to pass it through to consumers and, in the very tight fiscal environment that he's operating in, it's likely to be very small... so people will get poorer because they got an increase and inflation is eating into that, and tax hasn't been adjusted to take it into account. Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic