Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist 'Treasury is really just trimming at the edges' says economist Thabi Leoka. The Money Show also gets comment on the Medium-Term Bu... 1 November 2023 7:41 PM
WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University The university said the students were writing their third-year accounting exam when they were caught exchanging notes. 1 November 2023 4:17 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana indicated the February Budget will include new tax measures, but did not give details during Wed... 1 November 2023 9:26 PM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana h... 1 November 2023 2:57 PM
Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana indicated the February Budget will include new tax measures, but did not give details during Wed... 1 November 2023 9:26 PM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
Five ways to help your child beat exam stress Let your kids know you're in their corner. 1 November 2023 2:50 PM
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute. 1 November 2023 10:58 AM
Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone A video of Jordie Barrett allegedly snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rugby World Cup final is going viral. 1 November 2023 9:19 AM
Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off' Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks says the Proteas must bowl better today when they take on New Zealand. 1 November 2023 8:31 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available The iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November. 1 November 2023 9:42 AM
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor Hard experience says a land war won't go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it. 1 November 2023 1:50 PM
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: 'It's a chilling reminder of the Holocaust' Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war. 1 November 2023 12:14 PM
Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground "How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals. 1 November 2023 11:59 AM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist

1 November 2023 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Government debt
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Goolam Ballim
budget cuts
MTBPS
mini budget
Dr Thabi Leoka
Edward Kieswetter

'Treasury is really just trimming at the edges' says economist Thabi Leoka. The Money Show also gets comment on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement from SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Standard Bank's Goolam Ballim.

All eyes were on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, as he tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

As expected, the Minister painted a grim picture of the state of South Africa's finances.

Some of the key takeaways were huge spending cuts announced for the next three years, a downgrade in predicted growth rates and the likelihood of tax increases in the February Budget next year.

Screengrab of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presenting the 2023 MTBPS from SABC feed on YouTube
Screengrab of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presenting the 2023 MTBPS from SABC feed on YouTube

While servicing the country's debt over the long term is becoming ever more difficult, revenue collected in this financial year is also expected to be R56.8 billion below earlier forecasts.

RELATED: MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances

The decisions we have taken include spending reductions and re-prioritisation, while also taking concrete steps to support growth. None of these decisions are taken lightly, they are taken with the short- and long-term viability of public finances in mind, and in the interests of balanced and inclusive growth.

Enoch Godongwana - Minister of Finance

While she wants to support National Treasury, she finds herself underwhelmed by the MTBPS says economist Thabi Leoka.

She believes the spending cuts announced on Wednesday do not go far enough.

I'm underwhelmed because we have huge problems, which they've highlighted, and yet they haven't provided solutions... They're really just trimming at the edges, not making significant trims. So the whole consolidation project, something talked about for years, is not really coming into fruition because we don't see it in the numbers...

Thabi Leoka, Economist

...and then Godongwana mentioned how our deficit is going to be just under 5%, and our debt is going to be under R6 TRILLION... and this is an economy that is R4.6 trillion... I look forward to the Budget, where there will be a spotlight on taxes.

Thabi Leoka, Economist

Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank, says while the announcement that there will be tax increases ahead was a bit of a surprise, it was just a "mild" one.

I suspect there will be a fair bit of bracket creep to help buoy the tax take. R15 billion is not that alarming within the grand scheme of the overall revenue profile, but it is a mild surprise.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

As National Treasury announced spending cuts while borrowing will have to rise, where does salvation lie? Whitfield asks.

The outlook is not all bad, Ballim maintains, listing some of the upside factors likely to come into play by next year.

In effect, given that ratings agencies and investors will always ask if there is political will to be able to maintain fiscal prudence... it does appear that there is political cover being afforded to the Finance Minister (President stating his support) so that is incredibly important.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

In reality, the salvation is growth... if we are able to muster an acceleration of growth from the roughly .8-.9% from 2023, it is very powerful in helping to stabilise debt, helping the indebtedness profile or the debt to GDP crest by about the middle of this decade, and then begin to recede.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

...in 2024 we'll probably see diminished power rationing, Transnet now seems to have a strategy even if it doesn't have a stable balance sheet... You're probably going to see diminshed inflation and therefore from about the second quarter of next year, an easing in monetary policy, and also diminished inflation in the rest of the world, encouraging _some _financial sector relaxation.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

In that respect, Ballim believes 2024 could give us acceleration in GDP even better than the National Treasury is estimating.

That will provide some solace he says, but adds the rider that it ultimately has to be "within the envelope of prudent expenditure and realistic revenue expectations".

Whitfield also got comment from Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Kieswetter noted that revenue in _gross _terms, has actually increased.

Admittedly, the only thing the only thing Minister sees is what ends up in his cash register, and that's the net revenue. But if you look at the gross revenue we are actually up 4.5% from last year, and R1 billion higher than what the Minister put in his printed estimates in February.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

If you unpack that, you see positive signs coming from a number of sectors... The one issue I think that in the modelling the team got wrong, was how they saw the refunding play out and actually refunds are R30 billion higher than the model predicted.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Listen to the analysis in detail in the audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist




