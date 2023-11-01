Five ways to help your child beat exam stress
As learners across the country kick off exams this week, it is important to play your part as a parent or guardian to not add any additional stress to their plate.
Let them know you’re in their corner.
Sanlam Reality shares five ways you can help your kid beat exam stress and come out on top:
1) Set the right mood
This is especially important if you’re a parent approaching your child’s first-ever set of exams.
“When parents stress about looming exams, this can impact their children negatively,” says Sandra Jackson, a social worker at FAMSA (Families South Africa).
Keep their exam periods relaxed and as stress-free as possible.
“Keeping the period before exams relaxed and as stress-free as possible will ensure that children do not view exam time in a negative light in the years to come.”
2) Create perspective amidst exam stress
Kids need to feel like exams are not all-consuming.
This means making sure your children pursue other activities and continue to have breaks to focus on friends, hobbies, sports, and other activities.
3) Prep and plan – then stick to it
Before your child has even sat down with books and notes, get the basics right.
At least two weeks before the time, schedule regular study periods in the afternoons or evenings.
Then start thinking about preparing a dedicated study space, preferably away from the noise and with good natural lighting.
As kids start studying, make sure they get enough essentials – sleep, nutrition, and hydration.
4) Cut out unnecessary noise
When you child starts studying for exams, encourage them to be extra organised as it will cut out any potential stress from poor planning.
It is also recommended that parents or guardians know the exam schedule to prevent rushing and last-minute tasks.
5) Stay connected emotionally
Whether your child is in primary school or in matric, it's important to keep emotionally connected to your child during this stressful time.
“Ask your child how they are feeling about the exams, and do not dismiss their feelings,” advises Jackson.
This will make them feel that they are not alone in the quest to do their best.
