MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday delivered another grim picture of the state of the country’s finances when he tabled the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Gondongwana has indicated that taxes can be expected to increase in the new financial year.
But he has provided some cushion for the vulnerable, extending the original COVID-19 social relief of distress grant for another year, to March 2025.
At the heart of the country’s poor state of finances is low economic growth.
Coupled with relentless power cuts, a deteriorating rail network and poor port operations, businesses are struggling and fewer goods are being transported.
Godongwana said the economy was not generating sufficient revenue to service the country’s debt over the long term.
Revenue collected in this financial year is expected to be R56.8 billion below previous estimates.
"The decisions we have taken include spending reductions and reprioritisation, while also taking concrete steps to support growth. None of these decisions are taken lightly. they are taken with the short- and long-term viability of public finances in mind, and in the interests of balanced and inclusive growth."
The main budget deficit has now increased by R54.7 billion.
"We propose a strategy of spending adjustments based on policy priorities and a reconfiguration and rationalisation of the state, which includes closing or merging ineffective entities and programmes, and enhancing the complementarity of its functions."
It will cost government another R33 billion to extend the R350 social relief of distress grant by another year.
