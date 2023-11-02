



John Maytham interviews Izaac Breitenbach, General Manager of the South African Poultry Association’s Broiler Organisation.

Consumers will be happy to know that chicken and egg producers seem to be winning the war against bird flu, which threatened the country's food security.

This is according to Breitenbach who has been quoted in the Daily Maverick, saying that they’re well on the way to recovery after there were a total of 96 outbreaks across the country by 17 October.

He adds that they saw the peak towards the end of August and beginning of September, which has since decreased.

Last week there was only one reported case, and three weeks prior, only two, says Breitenbach.

He attributes the decrease to the culling of roughly 75% of broiler breeders and their efforts in containing the disease and reducing the rate at which it spreads.

Unfortunately, those who were hit the hardest were individual farmers, who not only lost their chickens, but also suffered devastating financial losses.

Going forward, Breitenbach says that the outbreak made them more aware of the importance of vaccinations to prevent any future outbreaks.

Stock image of eggs. Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse

RELATED: SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites

RELATED: Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak

RELATED: RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads

Definitely reduced rate of infection that we're currently seeing. Izaac Breitenbach, General Manager – South African Poultry Association’s Broiler Organisation

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery