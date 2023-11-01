Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University The university said the students were writing their third-year accounting exam when they were caught exchanging notes. 1 November 2023 4:17 PM
MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana h... 1 November 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] Bok cheer brings Rassie to tears as South Africans welcome champs home Yes, sir - you've united a nation! Chants of Rassie had the humble Director of the South African Rugby Union (SARU) in tears! 1 November 2023 12:47 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on... 31 October 2023 7:21 PM
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Carbon budget for 1.5°C will run out in 6 years at current emissions levels If humanity wants to have a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we can only emit another 250 gigatonnes of CO₂. 1 November 2023 1:48 PM
THESE are the top-paying jobs in South Africa Is it time for a career change? 1 November 2023 1:47 PM
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024. 1 November 2023 12:36 PM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
Five ways to help your child beat exam stress Let your kids know you’re in their corner. 1 November 2023 2:50 PM
Carbon budget for 1.5°C will run out in 6 years at current emissions levels If humanity wants to have a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we can only emit another 250 gigatonnes of CO₂. 1 November 2023 1:48 PM
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute. 1 November 2023 10:58 AM
Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone A video of Jordie Barrett allegedly snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rugby World Cup final is going viral. 1 November 2023 9:19 AM
Cricket World Cup: 'Fly Siya Kolisi to Proteas so Rugby World Cup win rubs off' Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks says the Proteas must bowl better today when they take on New Zealand. 1 November 2023 8:31 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available The iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November. 1 November 2023 9:42 AM
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it. 1 November 2023 1:50 PM
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’ Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war. 1 November 2023 12:14 PM
Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground "How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals. 1 November 2023 11:59 AM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University

1 November 2023 4:17 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Walter Sisulu University
Exam cheating

The university said the students were writing their third-year accounting exam when they were caught exchanging notes.

CAPE TOWN - Two alleged exam cheats were caught at Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

The Umtata campus said they were writing an accounting paper when they were caught exchanging notes.

The investigation followed a video that went viral on social media, showing two students in an exam hall exchanging papers.

The university said the two students were writing their third-year academic exam.

According to the institution, actions of academic misconduct were not allowed as they tarnished the university's integrity.

The university said a disciplinary process was underway to address the matter.

The institution further warned its students from engaging in any form of academic dishonesty.


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University




