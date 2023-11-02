Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 November 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 are:

Lotto: 06, 14, 25, 33, 40, 49 B: 16

Lotto Plus1: 01, 11, 23, 32, 36, 45 B:46

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 12, 23, 25, 27, 35 B: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

