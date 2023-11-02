Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 06, 14, 25, 33, 40, 49 B: 16
Lotto Plus1: 01, 11, 23, 32, 36, 45 B:46
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 12, 23, 25, 27, 35 B: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 01/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 1, 2023
#LOTTO: 06, 14, 25, 33, 40, 49#BONUS: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 11, 23, 32, 36, 45#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 12, 23, 25, 27, 35#BONUS: 11 pic.twitter.com/nUM0PMvZa7
