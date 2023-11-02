Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla ahead of the Springboks victory tour.
The Springboks kick off their victory tour in Gauteng on 2 November with teams expected to ride through Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto.
RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
In Johannesburg, the boys in green and gold will begin in CBD at around 2pm:
• Parade starts at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to the Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge
• Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street, the FNB CEO will deliver a speech from the Springbok bus roof
• Down Simmonds Street, right into Commissioner Street, through to Main Reef Road
• Left into Nasrec Road, past Riverlea and the Joburg Expo Centre
• South to into Ben Naude Street
• Left into Immink Road
• Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall
• Right into Klipspruit Valley Road
• Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street, and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial
• Down Peta Street, left at Klipfontein, and right onto the Soweto Highway
• Take Shaft 17 Offramp right onto Nasrec Road into SAFA House Gate at the FNB Stadium.
• Players will walk on the field at FNB Stadium, meet the Mayor
• Depart on Nasrec Road and move right onto Randshow Road towards the N12
Motorists in the area are advised to be patient and proceed with caution.
We are expecting heavy traffic and major disruptions within the Johannesburg CBD area. Roads won’t be completely cordoned off. There will be officers in place to ensure the parade moves swiftly and all the critical intersections are covered.Xolani Fihle, spokesperson – Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department
This article first appeared on 947 : Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
