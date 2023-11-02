Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'

2 November 2023 8:12 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup 2023
Springbok victory tour
Springbok trophy tour

Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town.

Africa Melane speaks with Eyewitness News Sports Reporter Mawande Mateza.

Patriotic South Africans are gathering in Central Pretoria to catch a glimpse of our Rugby World Cup winners.

The parade is set to start at the Southern Sun Hotel on the corner of Steve Biko Road and Pretorius Street and will make its way to the Union Buildings for the President to receive the trophy at 8:30.

From 9:30, the Bokke will continue to make their way through Hatfield, Sunnyside and Church Square, and end at Tshwane House at around 11:30, where Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink will congratulate them.

RELATED: Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

Nineteen streets are affected by the festivities and motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

After finishing in Pretoria there will be a break for lunch and the parade will continue into Johannesburg.

It is going to be a full day of activity, but I think the celebrations and the smiling faces on the street are going to make it worth it.

Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News
Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

There is this feeling in the air, it is palpable, and you can almost touch it.

Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News

I think it is going to be even better than 2019. They have just struck a different chord.

Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview for more.




