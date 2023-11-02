



Music legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse celebrates his 72nd birthday today (2 November).

The South African singer-songwriter has a long career spanning over five decades.

From touring the world with his band Harari during apartheid to sharing the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mabuse is a music icon.

We celebrate Hotstix’s birthday with a look back at his catalogue:

‘Burn Out’

‘Give’

‘Rise’

‘Shikisha’

‘Breakdance’

‘Dance’

‘Refugee (Come Home)’

‘Zanzibar’

‘Township Child’

‘Jive Soweto’

‘Thiba Kamoo’

‘Nelson Mandela’

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!