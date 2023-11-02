'What one voter gets, ALL should get': DA concerned for overseas voters
John Maytham speaks with Ludre Stevens, DA’s Abroad Chairperson
The DA issued a statement saying the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has an obligation to provide for the more than 2 million South Africans abroad.
They added that the delaying of both in person and online registration for South Africans abroad is undermining their rights to vote.
Currently those living, working, studying, or traveling abroad can only register at embassies, high commissions, and consulates, which comes with a number of logistical challenges.
Stevens says that if there is online voting in South Africa it must be available in other parts of the world, but this has been delayed multiple times.
What one voter gets; all the voters should get.Ludre Stevens, DA’s Abroad Chairperson
Right now, we don’t know how to register overseas, when to register overseas, or can we register overseas?Ludre Stevens, DA’s Abroad Chairperson
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'What one voter gets, ALL should get': DA concerned for overseas voters
