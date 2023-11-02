Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness
JOHANNESBURG - Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has succumbed to a brief illness.
The 34-year-old who was best known for playing Khelina on TV series_DiepCity _passed away on Wednesday.
Her family confirmed this in a statement on Thursday: "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana."
In DiepCity, she played a nosy, self-assured, and happy wife to Ringtone. She also starred with renowned actors including Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sonia Mbele, and Hamilton Dlamini.
Give her any role she will kill it.' ƃuɐuǝsʇ ǝʞ oɯ ɐuoɐɥ (@eyezak015) November 1, 2023
Lebogang "Lettie" Mpyana AKA Khelina from Diep City 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/mzT1cFlXle
Despite having over 19 years of experience in the entertainment sector, taking on the role of Khelina on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity was the gateway to tangible fame.
Lebogang's performance on the beloved soap earned her the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award at the September 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards.
Details on the funeral and memorial services will be provided later.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness
More from Lifestyle
Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time
Digital detox might be good during exams but for some it might not be realistic since screens are needed to access study material.Read More
[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending
South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles.Read More
Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success
Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development.Read More
[LISTEN] Is working from home officially a thing of the past?
Have you found that working from home increases or decreases your productivity?Read More
Beware of online puppy scams this festive season, you could lose a FORTUNE
If you are looking for a new furry friend to add to your family, be VERY careful when looking online.Read More
Help Ladles of Love make 90 000 sarmies for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 Nov)
About 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure while 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children go hungry every day.Read More
Yet ANOTHER way telesales agents can scam you into a contract over the phone
Entering into a contract over the phone is almost never a good idea, and can leave you stuck with a bad deal.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Minister warns of tax changes, but analyst predicts they won't be dramatic
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana indicated the February Budget will include new tax measures, but did not give details during Wednesday's MTBPS.Read More