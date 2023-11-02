Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist "Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support" 2 November 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Local
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu Enoch Godongwana painted a grim picture of our economy while tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday. 2 November 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles. 2 November 2023 12:50 PM
Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development. 2 November 2023 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] Is working from home officially a thing of the past? Have you found that working from home increases or decreases your productivity? 2 November 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process. 2 November 2023 11:19 AM
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute. 1 November 2023 10:58 AM
View all Sport
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it. 1 November 2023 1:50 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness

2 November 2023 11:21 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Mzansi magic
Royalty Soapie Awards

Her bereft family confirmed her passing, asking for prayers during this time.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has succumbed to a brief illness.

The 34-year-old who was best known for playing Khelina on TV series_DiepCity _passed away on Wednesday.

Her family confirmed this in a statement on Thursday: "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana."

In DiepCity, she played a nosy, self-assured, and happy wife to Ringtone. She also starred with renowned actors including Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sonia Mbele, and Hamilton Dlamini.

f96fqa-x0aawoi2jpg

Despite having over 19 years of experience in the entertainment sector, taking on the role of Khelina on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity was the gateway to tangible fame.

Lebogang's performance on the beloved soap earned her the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award at the September 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards.

Details on the funeral and memorial services will be provided later.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illness














