DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert





Lester Liewit speaks to Professor Siphamandla Zondi (Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg).

South African diplomats often find themselves in the precarious and unenviable position of stating (or not) the country's position on various issues affecting international relations.

This difficult position has been seen clearly in recent years in respect of BRICS member Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So too when the US wanted South Africa to show a more robust allegiance to the West.

Some people therefore found it surprising to read a thread from Dirco's Director-General, Zane Dangor, which some say paints a clear picture of his view of Israel’s actions and South Africa’s role, particularly in light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's tempered response to the war in which he showed support for the people of Palestine, without directly condemning Israel.

However, Zondi suggests it's much ado about nothing.

Nothing surprising about it; it was our top diplomat expressing our actual formal policy position, not quite his personal position. Prof Siphamandla Zondi of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg,

He is personally expressing the official state position in a very clear and categorical way and carrying a number of elements which are often confused by our media and... also from the Western States themselves. Prof Siphamandla Zondi of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg,

xiii)The language of “wipe out” and “eradicate” indicate genocidal intent. Remember the crime of genocide turns on intent. Even if you kill just one child but the stated intent is to wipe out an identifiable group or

people, in part or in whole, it is the crime of genocide. ' Zane Dangor (@Zwandid) October 31, 2023

