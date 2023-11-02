MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
Lester Kiewit interviews Daniel Mclaren, Public Finance Economist with Ilifa Labantwana.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to Parliament, where he outlined government's public finance plans.
What was expected to be a beacon of hope became a wake-up call of the crippling state of the country's economy.
Godongwana reported that the country’s debt currently stands at R5.2 trillion and is expected to exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025, which will result in budget cuts.
While the effects have been felt by many sectors across the country, one of the sectors that has been hit the hardest is the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.
With 200 000 employees expected to provide quality ECD services to 4.5 million children in South Africa, this becomes hindered due to a lack of funding from government.
According to reports, around R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated per annum.
RELATED: Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu
RELATED: South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions
Mclaren says that for a basic learning programme, the subsidy needs to be increased from R20 per child per day to R45 per child per day.
In addition to the subsidy, there have been calls for government to increase the Child Support Grant to the food poverty line of R760, which will see an 8% reduction in child poverty.
He adds that while government has a lot on their plate, the development of children needs to be a priority to ensure that the foundation for their future is laid.
There's so many priorities on the government's plate and I think reducing and working to eliminate child poverty has to be one of them.Daniel Mclaren, Public Finance Economist – Ilifa Labantwana
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61943254_-eddy-bear-lies-on-the-road.html?vti=nxyp54ofqev7puty6o-1-5
More from Local
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
'What one voter gets, ALL should get': DA concerned for overseas voters
The DA has raised concerns that delays in voter registration will undermine the rights of South Africans abroad.Read More
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery
In the past week there has been only one reported case.Read More
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY
Motorists in the area are advised to be patient and proceed with caution.Read More
Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'
Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town.Read More
DCS parole board plans to convene hearing to consider Pistorius' release
Though convicted killer Oscar Pistorius was denied parole by the Supreme Court of Appeal early in 2023, the Constitutional Court issued an order in October confirming he had been eligible for months.Read More