MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to Parliament, where he outlined government's public finance plans.

What was expected to be a beacon of hope became a wake-up call of the crippling state of the country's economy.

Godongwana reported that the country’s debt currently stands at R5.2 trillion and is expected to exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025, which will result in budget cuts.

While the effects have been felt by many sectors across the country, one of the sectors that has been hit the hardest is the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.

With 200 000 employees expected to provide quality ECD services to 4.5 million children in South Africa, this becomes hindered due to a lack of funding from government.

According to reports, around R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated per annum.

Mclaren says that for a basic learning programme, the subsidy needs to be increased from R20 per child per day to R45 per child per day.

In addition to the subsidy, there have been calls for government to increase the Child Support Grant to the food poverty line of R760, which will see an 8% reduction in child poverty.

He adds that while government has a lot on their plate, the development of children needs to be a priority to ensure that the foundation for their future is laid.

There's so many priorities on the government's plate and I think reducing and working to eliminate child poverty has to be one of them. Daniel Mclaren, Public Finance Economist – Ilifa Labantwana

