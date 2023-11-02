



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 03:03).

As the Springboks embark on their trophy tour after winning the Rugby World Cup, the Proteas are having an extremely successful Cricket World Cup.

After their decisive victory over New Zealand on 1 November it is highly likely that our national team will secure a spot in the semi-final.

In addition to this win the Proteas have made history by breaking a number of records.

RELATED: 7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

This includes the most team sixes in a Cricket World Cup so far with 82, the most Wickets taken in the Powerplay with 12, and the most team (8) and individual (4) hundreds in a Cricket World Cup to name a few.

These are all record-breaking statistics. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

They have also broken the record for the most Double-century partnerships, the most Individual runs with an incredible 545, and the most 350-plus team totals in a Cricket World Cup with four.

We are doing brilliantly. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup