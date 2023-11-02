Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives." 2 November 2023 3:06 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives? 2 November 2023 2:03 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry 'well' on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa's medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY' Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely. 2 November 2023 5:25 PM
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face Giraffes are the world's tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction. 2 November 2023 3:37 PM
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money. 2 November 2023 3:12 PM
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process. 2 November 2023 11:19 AM
Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!' Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town. 2 November 2023 8:12 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign

2 November 2023 2:03 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Sprinkboks win
#SpringbokTrophyTour

How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?

Author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett speaks to Aubrey Masango, about "The 5 lessons we can learn from the Springboks World Cup campaign when it comes to building wealth".

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

RELATED:Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

They're currently enjoying their second turn in four years as the heroes of the nation following their nail-biting victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday.

But what lessons can we take from the Springboks win, and indeed their entire RWC campaign.

For Stanley Beckett, author and cconsultant at Changecreatorsaauthor the win goes far beyond a momentary celebration for rugby fans. There are life lessons to be learned from the victory.

He shares with Aubrey Masango what he believes are the five top take aways that can be applied to the lives and goals of ordinary South Africans.

1. In order to be successful you must surround yourself by the right team.

You must all be going after the same goal. The team moves forward if they pass the ball, in rugby as in life. In life, you never going to create wealth on your own. You've gotta surround yourself by a team that have the same vision, the same goals.

Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa

2.You only have to win by one point

Sometimes people never feel successful because they can never celebrate the success in their lives. The question becomes, when is enough, enough. So many people are wealthy, but never feel wealthy because it always has to be more.

Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa

3. It doesn't matter who has written you off, as long as you believe in yourself

When I think about the Springbok's journey, that game against France, even the final against New Zealand. Nobody believed we were going to win but that didnt matter, because the Springboks believed they were. The Springboks saw the end goal.

Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa

4. Change the plan not the goal

Sometimes you need to change the plan, and sometimes you need to think outside the box. I think that's something we can all agree our coaching staff did very well...how they were able to change when the change was needed. Don't ever give up on the end goal.

Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa

5. Ask yourself, what are you willing to lose to achieve your goal?

I think the Springboks were willing to put everything on the line...the credibilty they could have lost going out in the tournament. But they were willing to do what was needed to reach the end goal...they believed in themselves.

Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa

Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation

RELATED:Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader




South Africa, South African flag / Pixbay: David_Peterson

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA

2 November 2023 3:06 PM

"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words

2 November 2023 2:26 PM

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.

Copyright : lassedesignen / 123rf

"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist

2 November 2023 12:31 PM

"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal

2 November 2023 12:14 PM

The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'

2 November 2023 11:48 AM

According to reports, only R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated to Early Childhood Development per annum.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'What one voter gets, ALL should get': DA concerned for overseas voters

2 November 2023 10:51 AM

The DA has raised concerns that delays in voter registration will undermine the rights of South Africans abroad.

Stock image of eggs. Picture: Pixabay

Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery

2 November 2023 10:09 AM

In the past week there has been only one reported case.

Shejaiya neighborhood in the Gaza strip, almost totally devastated.

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

2 November 2023 10:04 AM

DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY

2 November 2023 8:35 AM

Motorists in the area are advised to be patient and proceed with caution.

