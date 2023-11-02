The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
Author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett speaks to Aubrey Masango, about "The 5 lessons we can learn from the Springboks World Cup campaign when it comes to building wealth".
They're currently enjoying their second turn in four years as the heroes of the nation following their nail-biting victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday.
But what lessons can we take from the Springboks win, and indeed their entire RWC campaign.
For Stanley Beckett, author and cconsultant at Changecreatorsaauthor the win goes far beyond a momentary celebration for rugby fans. There are life lessons to be learned from the victory.
He shares with Aubrey Masango what he believes are the five top take aways that can be applied to the lives and goals of ordinary South Africans.
1. In order to be successful you must surround yourself by the right team.
You must all be going after the same goal. The team moves forward if they pass the ball, in rugby as in life. In life, you never going to create wealth on your own. You've gotta surround yourself by a team that have the same vision, the same goals.Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa
2.You only have to win by one point
Sometimes people never feel successful because they can never celebrate the success in their lives. The question becomes, when is enough, enough. So many people are wealthy, but never feel wealthy because it always has to be more.Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa
3. It doesn't matter who has written you off, as long as you believe in yourself
When I think about the Springbok's journey, that game against France, even the final against New Zealand. Nobody believed we were going to win but that didnt matter, because the Springboks believed they were. The Springboks saw the end goal.Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa
4. Change the plan not the goal
Sometimes you need to change the plan, and sometimes you need to think outside the box. I think that's something we can all agree our coaching staff did very well...how they were able to change when the change was needed. Don't ever give up on the end goal.Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa
5. Ask yourself, what are you willing to lose to achieve your goal?
I think the Springboks were willing to put everything on the line...the credibilty they could have lost going out in the tournament. But they were willing to do what was needed to reach the end goal...they believed in themselves.Stanley Beckett, Author/Consultant - Changecreatorsa
