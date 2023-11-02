Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including a tech billionaire's secret to success: young people working 70-hour work weeks. Skip to 2.46 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the software empire, Infosys said in a recent interview published on YouTube recently that young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week at work and be “highly determined, extremely disciplined, and extremely hardworking" to help India's development.
The billionaire whose net worth is estimated at about four billion Dollars said, "you know, this is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War. Somehow our youth have the habit of taking not so desirable habits from the West and then not helping the country."
Murthy noted that "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world and it's time to get busy if India wants to compete with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and others."
Gilchrist says that people in the tech industry in India "are typically not paid well nor will they get paid more if they work 70 hours a day."
Gilchrist also highlights the mental and physical toll this might have on individuals who adopt these work hours.
If you work 70 hours or 10 hours a day everyday - what does that do to your physical and mental health? There's no time socialise, no time to see your family, no time for recreation. It takes a toll.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Watch the full interview with the billionaire below...
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ES8ZNSTswrs
