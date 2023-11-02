What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist "Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support" 2 November 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Local
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu Enoch Godongwana painted a grim picture of our economy while tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday. 2 November 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending South Africans are enjoying a petrol price respite, but it is sadly not enough to save us from festive season economic struggles. 2 November 2023 12:50 PM
Tech billionaire in India calls on youngsters to work 70-hour weeks for success Billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy says young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help India's development. 2 November 2023 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] Is working from home officially a thing of the past? Have you found that working from home increases or decreases your productivity? 2 November 2023 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. 2 November 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours? 2 November 2023 12:29 PM
SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process. 2 November 2023 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it. 1 November 2023 1:50 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?

2 November 2023 11:55 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
gaza attack
Israel Palestine conflict

Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree.

Article by Stefan Schmitt, Project Lead for International Technical Forensic Services, Florida International University.

The blast at Gaza City’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital’s parking lot on Oct. 17, 2023, has become a flash point in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

While Israel denies any responsibility for the explosion and disputes the number of people killed in the blast, Hamas continues to fault Israel for the explosion, which it says killed about 471 people.

US, British and French intelligence have said that the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad likely launched a rocket from Gaza that caused the explosion.

Independent experts have not examined the physical scene outside the hospital to determine what actually happened, and media outlets like The Washington Post and Al Jazeera have relied primarily on available videos to conduct their analyses. Hamas, meanwhile, says that the explosion site has already been cleared of any munition.

We spoke with Stefan Schmitt, a forensic scientist at Florida International University who has investigated war crimes and mass grave sites in multiple conflicts, to better understand what is involved with investigating an explosion site like the one outside the Gaza hospital.

A Palestinian woman cries at the garden of al-Ahli Arab Hospital after it was hit with an explosion on Oct. 17, 2023 / The Conversation
A Palestinian woman cries at the garden of al-Ahli Arab Hospital after it was hit with an explosion on Oct. 17, 2023 / The Conversation

1. What are the major challenges with conducting an investigation like this?

Ideally speaking, you would have some sort of independent group of experts who are not part of the conflict going in to examine the explosion site. These people would have a record of independent reporting that the international community and the public, in general, would accept as credible.

Generally, you want a law enforcement agency to control people’s access to a crime scene like this and who officially records who goes into an out of this area. If that doesn’t happen, as is the case now in the Gaza Strip, then anyone has access to it and there is no way to scrutinize whether evidence has been tampered with or manipulated.

We would be looking for remnants of munition at the site and other things like blast patterns that can help tell you where the weapon came from.

The people investigating something like this would be weapons specialists and forensic experts on conflict-related wounds, such as military physicians with a demonstrated experience in battlefield wounds. Sometimes, by looking at people’s injury patterns, they can understand the type of weapons used.

But in a conflict situation, it’s very rare that anybody with credibility quickly gets to a site like that to investigate it, if ever. It could take years before that happens.

2. What other kinds of evidence are available when a site has been cleared?

A damaged site can still be analyzed, as long as both the places and the victims involved are representative of what actually occurred, and can be verified as real places and people.

Here’s what I mean by that: An investigator would want access to a big enough area of the site, or a certain number of victims that are representative of the overall population affected. One wall with blast or burn marks, or one victim, would not be enough to make conclusions on patterns.

When there is not a lot of physical evidence available at a site, we are left with corroborating and verifying things such as social media videos, witness statements, photographs of victims or craters, etc. Then, though, each one of these need to be verified using a chain of custody process to make sure they actually show what they appear to.

An investigator would also want to analyze things that aren’t easily manipulated or tampered with.

So, just like blood spatter can be analyzed, so too can shrapnel or an explosive pattern. Patterns such as injuries on victims, or things like shrapnel, crater damage and burn pattern still tell us much about the type of weaponry used. Injury and blast patterns over a group of people or a damaged site aren’t easily manufactured or faked.

The lack of an easy path to the truth in situations like these leaves you frustrated. It is nearly impossible to conclude one way or another, and everything is left to making a choice based on faith and limited information.

3. How does disinformation make it harder to independently determine what happened here?

In this particular case, there’s an ongoing conflict and disinformation campaigns on both sides. There’s good reason to be skeptical about anything that comes out of this milieu. So then the question becomes: Who made this publicly available video and can it be corroborated by other independent videos?

The same goes for witnesses and victims – are they identifiable people who were at the scene and not simply photographs of people from another conflict altogether? Is a witness or victim shown on CNN or Al Jazeera a real victim, or is it someone staging a prepared statement for whatever political gain? Verifying and corroborating such information often requires independent, credible experts having access to witnesses and scenes of a crime.

Much of my career, I’ve mobilized forensic scientists to engage in international cases where access is often restricted. An example how this is done in situations where there is no independent access to the scene or witnesses is the BBC’s Verify Team report, which looked at available photographic and video evidence of the damage following the explosion outside the Gaza hospital and asked a series of reputable independent experts for their analysis. The article highlights that it isn’t possible to come to a factual conclusion one way or the other without giving independent investigators access to the site, as well as to witnesses of the incident.

The lack of a path to the truth in situations like these leaves the spectator frustrated, as it is all but impossible to forensically conclude one way or another and everything is left to making a personal choice on what to believe. This doesn’t mean, though, that one is left unable to make decisions based on the available information.

There is one principle in international humanitarian law that lends itself to making a choice in matters like this. This is called the proportionality principle. As individuals, we can decide on whether the military actions taken by one side or another are proportional, within our own definitions of what we believe is morally defensible.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?




2 November 2023 11:55 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
gaza attack
Israel Palestine conflict

More from World

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal

2 November 2023 12:14 PM

The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor

1 November 2023 1:50 PM

Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels

Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’

1 November 2023 12:14 PM

Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground

1 November 2023 11:59 AM

"How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people

1 November 2023 9:39 AM

A nearby hospital says it received 400 casualties, although Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry only reported 50 dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shejaiya neighborhood in the Gaza strip, almost totally devastated.

'People in Israel don’t see how hard we’re hitting Gaza' - Israeli journalist

1 November 2023 7:39 AM

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is becoming increasingly unbearable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first tashas in London is set to open at the Battersea Power Station in November - Image supplied

Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa'

31 October 2023 8:33 PM

Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restaurant opens at Battersea Power Station in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: @POTUS/Twitter.

'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden

31 October 2023 4:11 PM

"Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magic Johnson Mercedes-Benz Carousel of Hope Gala 2014 / Wikimedia Commons: Neon Tommy

Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire

31 October 2023 1:30 PM

This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking

31 October 2023 1:21 PM

It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Lifestyle

Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town man bags R21 million Lotto jackpot

2 November 2023 2:17 PM

UCT's council chairperson acknowledges previous council’s failures

2 November 2023 11:57 AM

Mbalula: ANC supports Godongwana’s plans to reconfigure state, close some depts

2 November 2023 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA