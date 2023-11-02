Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
Representatives from 28 nations have come together to sign the Bletchley Declaration on Responsible AI on the first day of the AI Safety Summit.
Hosted by the British government, the summit brings governments and businesses operating in the AI space together.
The declaration encourages transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology to measure, monitor, and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities. The Guardian reports.
While there have been discussions about the positives of this technology, there are concerns about the potential AI threat to develop weapons or robots.
Gilchrist says its impact on employment was also brought forward.
How many people, Industrial Revolution style, will lose jobs because AI will take over. We shouldn’t ignore that impact because we are talking about people.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947 : Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
