[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending
Clarence Ford speaks with Annaline van der Poel, the COO of Debt Rescue
The rising cost of food, electricity, and interest rates have pushed South Africans to their absolute limit.
While we might have a little relief in the petrol department, especially after substantial increases since February, it is just one of our many stresses.
With the festive season right around the corner, things are looking a little bit bleak and expensive.
RELATED: Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues
So many consumers have even begun to rely heavily on credit cards to be able to muster up some kind of a celebration.
Van der Poel says this has been an incredibly tough year for South Africans and this change in the petrol price is really too little too late.
It is a little something, but it is definitely not enough for us to be put back in a position where consumers feel a major impact on their pockets.Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
RELATED: Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget
To survive this tough season, she says that you really need to plan your festive spending carefully, particularly on Black Friday.
One saving tip she gives is using Black Friday specials to buy necessities rather than luxuries.
For example, you could use this to stock up on products that you need with good shelf lives.
I am not saying don’t spend on Black Friday, I am saying spend wisely.Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
In addition to this you could opt for a secret Santa this Christmas instead of getting presents for the whole family.
Have a real honest look at what your expenses are and live according to that.Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
If you do still end up overspend despite your best efforts, Van der Poel says you should look into debt councilling or dept rescue to get you back on track.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/psisa/psisa1811/psisa181100577/112185876-man-holding-credit-card-for-online-shopping-male-buyer-buying-christmas-gift-on-internet-new-year-ho.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY'
Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely.Read More
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face
Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.Read More
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert
Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money.Read More
Endometriosis afflicts millions. Why is there a deafening silence around it?
About 190 million people around the globe have endometriosis but there's historically been a deafening silence about the disease.Read More
The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account
Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier breaks down the complexities of tax-free savings accounts.Read More
Beware of online scammers 'Sia Cape Town': 'All is not what it seems'
If it seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, says Pippa Hudson.Read More
TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history
Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.Read More
Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice, but one size doesn’t fit all
Books offering advice on improving baby sleep should be read with caution; we cannot make a child sleep.Read More
Worker at world's sixth largest global beer factory caught peeing in beer tank
A temp worker was caught on video peeing into a tank at China's Tsingtao beer factory.Read More