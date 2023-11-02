[LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending





Clarence Ford speaks with Annaline van der Poel, the COO of Debt Rescue

The rising cost of food, electricity, and interest rates have pushed South Africans to their absolute limit.

While we might have a little relief in the petrol department, especially after substantial increases since February, it is just one of our many stresses.

With the festive season right around the corner, things are looking a little bit bleak and expensive.

RELATED: Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

So many consumers have even begun to rely heavily on credit cards to be able to muster up some kind of a celebration.

Van der Poel says this has been an incredibly tough year for South Africans and this change in the petrol price is really too little too late.

It is a little something, but it is definitely not enough for us to be put back in a position where consumers feel a major impact on their pockets. Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue

RELATED: Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget

To survive this tough season, she says that you really need to plan your festive spending carefully, particularly on Black Friday.

One saving tip she gives is using Black Friday specials to buy necessities rather than luxuries.

For example, you could use this to stock up on products that you need with good shelf lives.

I am not saying don’t spend on Black Friday, I am saying spend wisely. Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue

In addition to this you could opt for a secret Santa this Christmas instead of getting presents for the whole family.

Have a real honest look at what your expenses are and live according to that. Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue

@ psisa/123rf.com

If you do still end up overspend despite your best efforts, Van der Poel says you should look into debt councilling or dept rescue to get you back on track.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] How to survive the festive season spending