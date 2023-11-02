Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi

2 November 2023 1:59 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana & Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Union Buildings in Pretoria
Siya Kolisi
Webb Ellis Cup
RWC 2023

As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has thanked South Africans for supporting the team as it fought to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Kolisi was speaking at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, where the Boks received a presidential welcome from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cabinet members.

He said he doubts the team would have emerged victorious if it weren't for the country's unwavering support of the team.

As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Web Ellis trophy inked on his calf.

The captain was then handed the gold and silver trophy, and held it up to the many South Africans who were cheering for the team just outside the entrance to the Union Buildings.

READ MORE:

* Bok RWC victory kept South Africans in a jovial mood amid tough times, says fan

* IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA

Addressing the delegation at the executive headquarters, Kolisi said he could feel the love and support of South Africans as the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

"The people of the South Africa, we as a team, we have chosen to dedicate this world cup to you. You are the reason we are where we are today."

Kolisi says he is grateful to have had the chance to lead the springboks to victory - twice in row.

Ramaphosa says the Springboks united the entire country after reigning supreme. The president welcomed the winning rugby squad at the Union Buildings ahead of its trophy tour around the country.

He said people who were not interested in rugby became fans of the sport because of the performance of the Springboks.

Ramaphosa says the Bokke are a symbol of hope that the country can overcome its many challenges.

"You have energised our people in a way not seen before it has reminded us that even in our many challenges there is optimism and hope. I have said before we do not make light of the challenges our country faces."


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi




