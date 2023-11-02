Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss
Manchester United fans are furious after their formerly great team lost (3-0) to Newcastle United.
It was the second time in four days that United had lost 3-0 at Old Trafford after they were humbled with the same result against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United has now lost eight of their first 15 games in all competitions; their worst start to a season in 61 years.
After getting booed by frustrated fans, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told reporters, "We know it is not good enough," adding, "We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don't give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans."
Social media users expressed strong feelings towards their football club, with one user saying "Nah, this club is beyond finished" while another said, "Let's all laugh at United".
LETS ALL LAUGHT AT YANITED 🫵🫵🫵😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BuEweeAiSZ' 𝐛𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐧 (@MCFC_BJORN) November 1, 2023
United fans: it can't get any worse' Harbimz (@sir_harbimz) November 1, 2023
Manchester United:pic.twitter.com/9kqO8ng1NC
LETS ALL LAUGH AT UNITED😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂' notmonkeywarrior (@Hzah0210V2) November 1, 2023
Nah this club is beyond finished 🤣🤣🤣🤣' wnso🇺🇸🛡️ (@Salah23552134) November 1, 2023
