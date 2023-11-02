[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
If a Springbok gave you his medal, what would you do?
Desmond Koolen, the 'I Feel Good' singer, showed much affection to Cheslin Kolby, who paid it back in spades.
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?
"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).Read More
What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am
Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo
Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.Read More
Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade
The Springboks are going on a trophy tour! Here's what we know.Read More
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha
SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.Read More
Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist
Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.Read More
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win
Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.Read More
'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'
"The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems." - Dr Saahier Parker, Human Sciences Research CouncilRead More
Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR
Save the date; the World Champion Springboks are coming to town!Read More