Top tips to help your kids balance screen and study time





Matric exams are underway and students in lower grades start final exams soon too.

While computers and tablets play a vital role educating learners, they can also be a distraction to some.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Atelisha Harilal, Head of Student Recruitment and Marketing at Stadio, a JSE-listed higher education provider, on how to balance study and screen time. Listen below.

Harilal says that too much screen time can create a digital addiction which might impact students' academic and overall productivity, increase levels of social isolation and their ability to focus, concentrate and rest well.

Harilal says that we can't fully isolate from the digital world because some students might need online resources to help them study.

It's also unrealistic to cut out screens completely when students should be technologically literate and prepared for a world where working with AI tools may increase in several industries, says Harilal.

But, we can practice healthier relationship with technology during exam time - it's up to students and parents to make this happen by:

1) Creating a balance: It's important to use digital tools to your advantage and then balance that with real-life engagement around you.

2) Managing your time: Students should hold themselves accountable by setting out a limit for screen time per day and stick to it.

Parents can help by making sure that their child sticks to their limited screen time allowance for the day.

Overall, when it comes to exams and studying, Harilal says "the key is balance."

