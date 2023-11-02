Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA

2 November 2023 3:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
book review
The Midday Report

"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."

Mandy Wiener interviews Greg Mills and Ray Hartley from the Brenthurst Foundation and authors of 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' (skip to 32:38).

Described as "a worthy read that presents what the future holds if the right political choices are made", by Former public protector Prof. Thuli Madonsela, the book takes readers on a journey which ends with one of three possible futures for our country: The Good, The Bad or The Ugly.

"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives and end up as another Zimbabwe or Venezuela", says the Brenthurst Foundation.

The 'good' would be to address and make tough decisions to deal with the country's 'polycrisis', including the energy crisis, water supply issues, failing rail networks and overall corruption within the country's leadership.

Mills says that this would require political alignment, which is the core messaging of the book.

On the other hand, the 'bad' would see the country continuing with dysfunctional politics, which is preventing any reform from happening.

He adds that the road toward a positive future is clear – the country need a different political formation which would result in better policies.

RELATED: SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

I think, fundamentally there's a structural problem in South Africa.

Greg Mills, Author – 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA




