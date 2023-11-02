Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history

2 November 2023 1:51 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
TikTok
sandwiches

Barry Enderwick is on a mission to find the best sandwich in history and has tried some strange combinations along the way.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

(Skip to 06:20 for this one.)

Enderwick (55) has launched a TikTok channel where he shows off his lunchtime creation of historical sandwiches.

What started as an occasional Instagram post turned into a daily vlog featuring roughly 700 creations, with recipes dating back hundreds of years.

He goes through some of the most disgusting sandwiches... to ones that are just mind-blowingly delicious.

Barbara Friedman

Some of his top recipes include the Rou jia mo from 200BC which has beef marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, cumin, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves and served in a bun with onions and ground ginger. Another one of his favourites is the 1974 Superb Club Sandwich with prawns, mayonnaise, condensed mushroom soup, and grated cheese, baked until it melts.

@sandwichesofhistory Rou Jia Mo (200-ish B.C.) #fyp #sandwichesofhistory ♬ China-裁缝 - 陈强强

RELATED: Help Ladles of Love make 90 000 sarmies for World Sandwich Day on Friday (3 Nov)

While some of these sandwiches are delicious there are some that he would not recommend trying.

Some of the worst are the 1909 Oyster sandwich with chopped up raw oysters, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce, with lettuce, and the 1936 Yeast sandwich which is just a block of compressed fresh yeast, mixed with Worcestershire sauce.

It is like someone took ketchup and wallpaper paste and put it between two slices of bread.

Barry Enderwick on the Yeast Sandwich

While many of the sandwiches he made involved digging deep into the past, he has also experimented with ‘sandwiches of future history,’ with ChatGPT recommending a 'Tuna and Strawberry surprise.'

@sandwichesofhistory Tuna Strawberry Surprise (ChatGPT) on Sandwiches of Future History⁣ Have to say, given ChatGPT’s tack record thus far, I was hoping the surprise in the Tuna Strawberry Surprise would be that it worked brilliantly. Alas, they can’t all be home runs. I was able to find a plus up that acted as a peace bridge between the ingredients but…yeah. No. If you’re keen to try the Purple Monkey Dishwasher yourself, the recipe, with amounts will be in my weekly newsletter which you can sign up at SandwichesOfHistory.com. Get sneak peeks, exclusive vids, merch, and monthly livestreams, and more! Join Club Sandwich! https://www.patreon.com/sandwichesofhistory Get your Sandwiches of History hoodies, t-shirts, beanies, and more! https://www.sandwichesofhistory.bigcartel.com/ The story behind this sandwich dates back to the early 2000s when a popular restaurant in a small coastal town was experimenting with new recipes using canned tuna. The chef, who was known for her unique flavor combinations, was inspired by the fresh strawberries and walnuts that were in season and decided to create a sandwich that combined the creamy texture of cream cheese with the sweet and tangy flavors of balsamic vinegar, strawberries, and walnuts. The result was a surprisingly delicious and satisfying sandwich that quickly became a hit among the locals. The sandwich was eventually named after the town and became a staple on the restaurant's menu. Today, the sandwich is still enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, and is a testament to the creativity and innovation of the chef who created it. ⁣ ⁣ #FutureSandwich #TunaStrawberrySurprise #sandwichgram #oddsandwiches #sandwichesofhistory #historicsandwiches #oldsandwiches #sandwichesofinstagram #sandwichesofourhistory #SandwichesofFutureHistory #FutureHistory #ChatGPT #AI #plussedup #fyp ♬ original sound - SandwichesofHistory

He even gave one of our local favourites, the braaibroodjie, a try (and it scored a 9.5/10).

@sandwichesofhistory Braaibroodjie (South Africa) on Sandwiches of History⁣ For International Sandwich Sunday we are heading to South Africa for the Braaibroodjie. Often eaten at a Braai which is a kind of barbecue event of sorts. I understand it can last for hours as folks enjoy all kinds of meats grilled over wood. Oh, and of course, this sandwich. #fyp #sandwichesofhistory #braaibroodjie ♬ original sound - SandwichesofHistory

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : TikToker recreates best (braaibroodjie!)/worst/weirdest sandwiches in history




2 November 2023 1:51 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
TikTok
sandwiches

