The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA "The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives." 2 November 2023 3:06 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives? 2 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all Local
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September. 1 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Politics
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery In the past week there has been only one reported case. 2 November 2023 10:09 AM
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November. 2 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY' Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely. 2 November 2023 5:25 PM
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction. 2 November 2023 3:37 PM
Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert Make an effort to understand your partners relationship with money. 2 November 2023 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process. 2 November 2023 11:19 AM
Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!' Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town. 2 November 2023 8:12 AM
View all Sport
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words

2 November 2023 2:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Public Protector
Kholeka Gcaleka
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Office of the Public Protector
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
Deputy Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.

Clement Manyathela speaks to newly appointed Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka about her plans for the office of public protector and how it will deliver on its mandate during her term.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

RELATED:Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again

An honour and a privilege.

A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially appointed her to the role, the country's newest Public Protector has spoken of her feelings at taking the prestige office.

Kholeka Gcaleka was one of eight hopefuls in line to take over from impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane who previously held the role.

Gcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate, becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday.

I take nothing for granted. I feel that it's quite an honour and a privilege to be trusted to serve the country and beyond.

Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector

I'm the fifth Public Protector of the Republic and there's a mammoth task ahead of me.

Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector

Our country is going through a lot of difficulties, the institution itself so, probably I've got one of the most difficult tasks that any other public protector has had.

Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector

But I'm optimisitic and through the challenges, we've got a lot of opportunity.

Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector

Gcaleka's nomination received the requisite 60% of votes in Parliament last month, with the support of the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party, GOOD Party, National Freedom Party and Al Jama-ah,

A total of 244 votes were in her favour, however 12 members of Parliament - mostly from the Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against the nomination.

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of Gcaleka yesterday, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying the party hopes Gcaleka will bring back stability to the office.

RELATED: The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector




